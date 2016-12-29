Latino pastor who slammed Trump’s rhetoric will take part in inauguration

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court

0:52 WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

1:55 Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville

8:54 Last Word: Arnold Palmer

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

2:37 Nancy Reagan dies at 94