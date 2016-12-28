Missing New Jersey family members found alive in Virginia

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote Pause

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:00 Secret Santa gives away gift cards on Christmas Eve at Bellingham Kmart

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

2:17 Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

1:50 Bellingham man sentenced for causing high-speed car crash

1:04 WSDOT's goat patrol adds four new 'weed warriors' to crew