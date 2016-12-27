Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ Princess Leia, dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise, has died after suffering a heart attack last week, a spokesman announced Tuesday. She was 60.
Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd confirmed the death in a statement released by spokesman Simon Halls.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” according to the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Fisher had a heart attack while flying to Los Angeles from London last Friday, and had been rushed off her plane to a nearby hospital, according to People.
Her brother told the Associated Press later that day that she was "out of emergency" and in stable condition but could not provide more information about her health.
Fisher, born in California in 1956, made an early debut in movies. She first appeared in the 1975 film “Shampoo,” alongside stalwarts like Warren Beatty. But it was her iconic role as Alderaan princess Leia Organa just two years later that catapulted her to commercial success and linked her name with the space-traveling heroine she would reprise in three more movies, as recently as last year in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Fisher also published a memoir earlier this year disclosing that she had an affair with co-star Harrison Ford, 14 years her senior, during the filming of the first film.
