South Beach shootout sends dozens of bullets flying in famed Miami tourist hotspot

Serif Anlar was inside Miami Beach’s Cafe South Beach Deli, on Fifth Street a half block from Ocean Drive, just around 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday when he heard more than two dozen shots.
From his vantage point, Anlar said, a group of men on the sidewalk on Fifth Street in front of Cafe South Beach began firing at another group in the intersection of Fifth and Ocean Drive. Gunfire was returned.
The Fifth Street shooters, Anlar said, ran north in an alley between the deli and a Walgreens, while the other group jumped into a black sedan and took off south on Ocean.
"I'm still shocked," Anlar said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life. And I'm from Turkey."
Remarkably, none of the 35 shot found flesh. A wall outside the deli took some bullets. Two took chunks out of the Fifth Street side of the Walgreens on the corner of Fifth and Collins Avenue.
At the same time Anlar was witnessing the shooting, a Miami Beach cop working a case near the street corner heard the gunfire and saw a car take off, a source familiar with the case said.
A few minutes later that officer observed the vehicle again and gave chase with a group of Miami Beach cops.
At some point along the MacArthur Causeway headed to Miami, two weapons were tossed from the car. Cops found those guns. Then, in Miami, at least four men inside the vehicle bailed.
Two of them were caught and taken into custody along with another man near the shooting site. It wasn't clear Tuesday morning if Miami or Beach police captured the men who ditched the sedan.
No arrests had been made by late Tuesday morning as police continued the investigation and conducted interviews with the men.
And no one has explained what started the shootout that led police to place 35 yellow evidence markers on Fifth Street and near the Fifth and Ocean intersection. South Beach isn’t an up-and-at-’em part of town normally, much less during the week between Christmas and New Year’s. As the sun rose, a few runners and even fewer cars altered routes blocked by crime scene tape.
"It's horrible," said Beach Deli owner Saba Doksoz as the deli, which closes at 2 a.m., opened for its breakfast business around 8 a.m. "This is the first time anything like this has happened in 15 years."
Comments