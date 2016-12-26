From Obama, a final Christmas tribute to the troops he's led

1:27 Llamas visit Pause

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

3:04 Tiffany Moyes battles blood cancer

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'It was a strange feeling to think somebody would bomb us'

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time