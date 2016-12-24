Imagine putting together this huge fake Christmas tree

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl Pause

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

0:44 See snow fall in Sehome and Sunnyland neighborhoods in Bellingham

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

0:30 Downtown Bellingham gets another dusting of snow

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly