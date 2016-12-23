The most annoying words and phrases of 2016 are revealed. Whatever.

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season Pause

0:44 See snow fall in Sehome and Sunnyland neighborhoods in Bellingham

0:30 Downtown Bellingham gets another dusting of snow

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'It was a strange feeling to think somebody would bomb us'