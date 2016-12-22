Los Angeles County sheriff corruption case ends in mistrial

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl Pause

1:24 I was on a Muslim registry

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016