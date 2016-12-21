Meet New York’s new favorite therapist. He’s 11 and his office is a subway platform.

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa Pause

1:19 See inside this Kansas City FedEx shipping facility

3:38 Police officer helps driver with tie instead of giving him a speeding ticket

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict