Being older doesn’t mean you can’t drive, say states reluctant to impose restrictions

0:41 A healthy pregnancy can't be judged by a belly Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:16 Snowfall Dec. 18, 2016

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham