She wanted to kiss her son one last time, but his body was considered a crime scene

1:16 Snowfall Dec. 18, 2016 Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham