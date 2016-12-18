Falling tree kills woman at wedding party, traps several others under its branches

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"