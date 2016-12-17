Special-needs teen gets the perfect gift from classmates. His reaction is ‘awesome.’

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home