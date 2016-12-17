Special-needs teen gets the perfect gift from classmates. His reaction is ‘awesome.’

In a word, the last day before the holiday break was “awesome” for one Texas teen – and not just because of the days away from school.
J.R. Gilbert is a special needs student at Somerset High School who has worn size 10 shoes, which were too small for the tall teen. He told a classmate his wish: a right-sized pair of shoes.
On Friday, a crowd of students waited for Gilbert at school with a surprise for him – two pairs of sneakers. Size 13.
“What? You got my favorite kind, too,” Gilbert says in the video posted by the Somerset Independent School District. “Green, my favorite color, man,” he said.
Somerset HS students surprise classmate w/ 2 pairs of shoes for #Christmas. Grab a tissue. THIS = Magic of Christmas! #BulldogNation pic.twitter.com/3UOW3yNW9N— Somerset ISD (@somersetisd) December 16, 2016
“Thank you, guys,” Gilbert says before he opened the second box. “You all are the best!”
He lifted the second pair – red ones – and let out a happy “Wooooo!”.
Students Roger Villegas, Salvador Solis, and Martin Ramos organized the effort to get Gilbert the shoes, according to KENS-TV in San Antonio.
“The video perfectly captures the magic of Christmas,” said Maury Vasquez, the school district’s public information officer, told the San Antonio Express News.
