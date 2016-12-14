Deck the cab with 9,100 bulbs: Taxi driver lights up town with holiday cheer

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home Pause

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

0:20 Deer forage for food in Geneva neighborhood

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

0:32 Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"