Kitten survives car crash, fends for self before being found

1:15 Raleigh riders all hail this Christmas cab Pause

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:31 Ardrey Kell senior's water bottle flip goes viral

1:29 O'Fallon freshman bowls perfect game despite missing an arm

0:30 Yellen: 'Fully my intention' to stay as Federal Reserve chair

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle