‘Joseph doesn’t want to be a single dad’: Nativity owners seek missing Mary

For those who observe Christmas, the holiday season means counting down the days until they can celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus. But one Manchester, N.H., couple is awaiting the return of a different member of the Bethlehem trio this year: their Virgin Mary, who was stolen from the nativity set they’ve displayed in front of their house for the last 15 years.
Shirl Kula discovered that their Mary figurine, who had been sheltered inside a wooden shed with Joseph and an empty manger, disappeared last week, she told NH1. So she and her husband issued a call for her return on a cardboard sign placed next to Mary’s usual spot: “Please help! Mary missing. Joseph doesn’t want to be a single dad.”
“We would like her back because it’s kind of a unique set and we won’t be able to replace her,” Kula told the station, adding that she didn’t want to punish whoever orchestrated the heist.
“The lights go out at midnight so it’s completely dark out here,” she suggested. “Somebody could just drop her off and it would be great to have her back for Christmas.”
Kula told “Inside Edition” that she suspected the theft might just be a prank pulled by students at one of several colleges nearby, and said she didn’t plan to file a police report.
This is not the first time Kula and her husband have dealt with a swiped statue — their baby Jesus, who they usually place in the nativity set at midnight on Christmas Day, also briefly disappeared one year after he was set out but was eventually returned.
If Mary doesn’t reappear, Kula added, the nativity set won’t return to their neighborhood.
“Without having her back, this will be the last year that it’s out,” she told NH1.
Comments