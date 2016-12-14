‘Joseph doesn’t want to be a single dad’: Nativity owners seek missing Mary

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home Pause

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

2:33 Here's a look at Trump's White House staff

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made