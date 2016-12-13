Only 6 percent of Kentuckians lack health insurance under Obamacare, but will it last?

0:46 Video: Top U.S. transportation official likes self-driving cars Pause

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

1:35 La La Land

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:32 Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness