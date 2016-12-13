Oldest American, Adele Dunlap of New Jersey, turns 114

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

0:20 Deer forage for food in Geneva neighborhood

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"