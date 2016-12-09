Air traffic controllers take a nap and grab a snack while pilots’ calls go unanswered

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair Pause

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'It was a strange feeling to think somebody would bomb us'

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter 'pods' for homeless

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota