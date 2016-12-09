National

What’s a football fan to do when his wife gives him a bowl of roses?

Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)

State College, Pa.

Sometimes you’ve just gotta cry in joy.

The man in the video is a huge Penn State fan and has always wanted to go to the Rose Bowl, according to this YouTube description.

His wife surprises him with tickets to Penn State’s Jan. 2 game against Southern California.

The bowl of roses is a nice touch, and his reaction is priceless as he wonders where in the world she got the money to do it (ticket prices start at $440 each).

If you know them, we’d love to write more about them.

sannarelli@centredaily.com

