Debris found; Alaska lake searched for plane with 4 aboard

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'It was a strange feeling to think somebody would bomb us'

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video