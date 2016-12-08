The white supremacists strike back: Neo-Nazis call for a Star Wars boycott

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair Pause

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness