John Glenn, 1921-2016

Jay LaPrete
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Astronaut John Glenn poses in his Mercury space suit, at Cape Canaveral, Fla., in February 1962, just before his historic three-lap flight around the Earth.
AP
This May 1961 photo shows astronauts, from left, Virgil I. Grissom, John Glenn and Alan Shepard. Shepard became the first American in space with a 15 1/2-minute flight on May 5, 1961. Glenn was the first American to orbit the earth, spending about 5 hours in space on Feb. 20, 1962. Grissom flew the second and final suborbital Mercury flight on July 21, 1961. He died in the Apollo spacecraft flash fire at Kennedy Space Center in 1967.
AP
Astronaut John Glenn and his wife Annie pose with their children – John David, 26, and Lyn, 14. – in Arlington, Va., Feb. 4, 1962, after attending church services. Glenn then returned to Cape Canaveral.
Henry Burroughs
AP
John Glenn and his capsule, Friendship 7
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s front page, Tuesday, February 20, 1962. John Glenn's flight is lead story.
none
STAR-TELEGRAM
Astronaut John Glenn, right, shows President John F. Kennedy his "Friendship 7" space capsule at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 23, 1962.
AP file
Anonymous
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lt. Col. John H. Glenn Jr., and his wife Annie, look over his first campaign sign in his race to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator from Ohio, Jan. 21, 1964 in Columbus. He withdrew after he had a concussion after a fall. He later successfully ran for U.S. Senator in 1974. He served four consecutive terms in the Senate until 1998.
Julian Wilson
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, center, with wife Annie Glenn, left, answers questions from the press, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1984, Jackson, Ms.
Tannen Maury
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Glenn ran for president in 1984. He lost the Democratic nomination to Walter Mondale.
ELISE AMENDOLA
AP
Senate Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., right, huddles with co-chairman Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, during a hearing on campaign fund-raising before the committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday, July 8, 1997.
DENNIS COOK
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, ranking Democrat on the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, speaks during a hearing on campaign fund raising before the committee, Tuesday July 8, 1997 on Capitol Hill.
JOE MARQUETTE
Associated Press
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, gives the thumbs up to a photographer as he sits in the back seat of a T-38 jet after arriving at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility Oct. 26, 1998 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Glenn, Payload Specialist No. 2, on STS-95.
George Shelton
Astronaut and Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, right, adjusts his spacesuit as his fellow crew members, Pedro Duque, left, and Chiaki Mukai talk before a training exercise Monday, June 1, 1998, at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
AP
The space shuttle Discovery lifts from launch pad 39-B Thursday, Oct. 29, 1998, with a crew of seven astronauts, including Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio.
NASA
AP
Astronaut John Glenn, right, displays his swollen face during a mission status briefing with flight pilot Steve Lindsey, left, and commander Curt Brown, Oct. 30, 1998 in this image from NASA television. All the astronauts display some facial puffiness in the first day or two in zero-gravity conditions.
NASA TV
AP
U.S. Sen. John Glenn, right, speaks to mission control Oct. 31, 1998 during an experiment, assisted by astronaut Scott Parazynski, left, as Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque eats from a food packet aboard the space shuttle Discovery.
AP
The space shuttle Discovery touches down at the Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 7, 1998 after a nine-day mission.
CHRIS O'MEARA
AP
Dave Glenn, left, son of Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, right, gaves his father a hug as they talk at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility Oct. 26, 1998 in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
George Shelton
AP file
Former astronaut and senator John Glenn, left, sits with Walkersville (Md.) Elementary School students Taylor Huddak, 9 and Emma Kidwell, 10, Thursday, May 6, 2004 at Space Day presented at the National Air and Space Museum-Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. The Space Day celebration was to introduce a new class of astronauts, including three educators.
LINDA SPILLERS
AP
Sen. John Glenn, left, and Apollo 11 Astronaut Neil Armstrong are seen prior to the start of a dinner at Ohio State University that honored the 50th anniversary of John Glenn's historic flight aboard Friendship 7 Monday, Feb. 20, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio.
Bill Ingalls
NASA
On May 29, 2012, President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former astronaut John Glenn during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Charles Dharapak
AP
Senator John Glenn gives a eulogy during the funeral of fellow astronaut Scott Carpenter, Nov. 2, 2013, in Boulder, Colo. Carpenter was the second American to orbit the Earth, following John Glenn.
LEWIS GEYER
AP
John Glenn is applauded by high ranking Naval Officers shortly after his daughter Lyn Glenn smashed the ceremonial bottle of champagne on the side of the USNS John Glenn during its christening at General Dynamics NASSCO, Feb. 1, 2014, in San Diego, Calif.
Charlie Neuman
AP
Former U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn speaks to The Associated Press at the Ohio Statehouse, in Columbus, Ohio on May 14, 2015.
Paul Vernon
AP