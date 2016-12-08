National

December 8, 2016 9:30 AM

No, toddlers won’t be bellying up to this happy hour bar playset

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

With Facebook these days, you must heed Marvin Gaye’s warning: Believe half of what you see. Not just fake news. Apparently, fake toys, too.

An image of a faux Fisher-Price toy, the Happy Hour Playset, got lateraled around the Internet and Facebook the last few days. Facebook user Tina Peterson of Omaha, Nebraska, brought it to toy giant Fisher-Price’s attention via the company’s Facebook page with “Is this for real? If so, how tacky!”

Fisher-Price responded quickly.

The toddler toy maker calmly repeated its assurances to other concerned consumers, i.e., “Hi, Brian! Thanks for reaching out! This product is not endorsed, produced or approved by Fisher-Price.”

So, no, it’s not real. But, if it was, several of you parents out there know at least it would be easier to put together than those Little Tikes Kitchen Sets.

Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.

Cleveland Clinic
 

 

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Pearl Harbor survivor: 'It was a strange feeling to think somebody would bomb us'

View more video

Nation & World Videos