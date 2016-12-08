'You cannot touch me there': Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law