These tech toys are hot gifts this year. But avoid these dangerous ones

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU

0:54 Idaho tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol