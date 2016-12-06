The Latest: Cooper finally gets to celebrate with supporters

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous" Pause

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg