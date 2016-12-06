Hundreds protest white nationalist's speech at Texas A&M

Hundreds of people are protesting a white nationalist's speaking engagement at the Texas A&M University campus.
Several groups protested outside of the student center during and before the appearance by Richard Spencer, who leads a white nationalist organization. Some silently held placards while others loudly chanted slogans.
Meanwhile, hundreds gathered at nearby Kyle Field to hear music and speeches highlighting diversity and unity as a counter to Spencer.
A&M officials say the university didn't schedule the speech by Spencer, who was invited to speak by a former student who reserved campus space available to the public. It was scheduled by Preston Wiginton, briefly an A&M student who has gone on to become a white nationalism activist. Wiginton has said he paid the university $3,500 for security at the Spencer event.
