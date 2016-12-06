Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk, study says

2:37 Take a tour of Allied Arts' Holiday Festival of the Arts Pause

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham