Conjoined twins undergoing risky separation surgery

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County Pause

2:01 Watch highlights from the Lighted Christmas Parade in Lynden

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

0:42 Watch highlights from the tree lighting ceremony in Bellingham

2:37 Take a tour of Allied Arts' Holiday Festival of the Arts

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably