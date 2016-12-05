‘Sex becomes a financial decision’: Many older couples can’t afford to be intimate

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg Pause

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

2:01 Watch highlights from the Lighted Christmas Parade in Lynden

0:24 Sailboat aground in Fairhaven

1:34 Kam Chancellor on Seahawks' partner Earl Thomas' broken leg

1:42 Thomas Rawls asked for his shoes because he's so short behind Seahawks podium

1:54 Russell Wilson on how key return of center Justin Britt was to Seahawks' offense