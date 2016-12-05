Young girl’s astonishing recovery is being investigated as a miracle

0:24 Sailboat aground in Fairhaven Pause

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg

2:01 Watch highlights from the Lighted Christmas Parade in Lynden