December 4, 2016 1:41 PM

Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in police department’s recruitment video

By Ryan Osborne

FORT WORTH, Texas

A year ago, Darth Vader’s interview with the Fort Worth Police Department didn’t go too well. Maybe using the Force to steal an officer’s weapon wasn’t the best idea.

Now, the Sith Lord is back, trying to infiltrate one of his stormtroopers into the city police ranks, as the department’s latest spoof recruitment video shows.

The Dark Side’s hurdle this year seems to be accuracy — the stormtrooper can’t hit a gun range target with his laser rifle until he’s within a few feet.

Last year’s Vader skit (below) got FWPD more than 100,000 views on YouTube. This year’s video had been watched nearly that many times on Facebook in about an hour Friday.

The department is accepting applications until Dec. 12, ahead of civil service exams on Jan. 10-11.

Darth Vader tries to join Fort Worth Police Force

With the arrival of the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie only a few weeks away, the Fort Worth Police and Sgt. Steven Enright decided to have some fun with a recruiting video involving Lord Vader himself.

Courtesy of the Fort Worth Police Department

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

