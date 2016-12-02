A law firm tried to sue a student over a bad Yelp review. The judge wasn’t having it.

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism" Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

3:03 Blaine man accused of felony assault makes first appearance in court

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably