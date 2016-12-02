Facing desertion trial, Bergdahl asks Obama for pardon

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

3:03 Blaine man accused of felony assault makes first appearance in court

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks