Possible faculty member fatally stabbed at USC

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal Pause

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

3:03 Blaine man accused of felony assault makes first appearance in court

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

1:28 Check out the gingerbread houses at the Holiday Port Festival

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory