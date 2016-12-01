How a domestic dispute turned fatal for a Tacoma police officer

1:20 See who won Aslan Brewing's Best Beard in Bellingham contest Pause

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title