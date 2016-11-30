National

November 30, 2016 5:12 PM

Police: 6 shot, 2 fatally, in front of Baltimore store

By KASEY JONES Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Police say six people have been shot, two fatally, in front of a northwest Baltimore store.

Spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference near the Stop 1 Convenience Store in the Windsor Hills neighborhood that a lone gunman fired on people standing in front of the store at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith says one man was pronounced dead at the scene; a second was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say a third man was critically wounded, and a fourth man and two women had non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith says detectives believe the shooting was retaliation for a homicide in the area several days ago.

Police said the shooter fled on foot. Smith says officers have a limited description of the suspect and urged witnesses to come forward.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

View more video

Nation & World Videos