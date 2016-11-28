Monsters, Santa among strange figures captured by Kansas park’s wildlife cameras

It’s unclear exactly what has been going on at night in Gardner’s Celebration Park, but trail cameras posted there are capturing more than skunks and raccoons.
Gardner, Kan., police on Monday released a series of strange images recorded by cameras posted around the 83-acre park to record wildlife. The photos show what appear to be people in costume as monsters and other characters engaging in unexplained activity at night. Among them: Santa Claus and what appear to be gorillas or possibly Abominable Snowmen.
The images released Monday were recorded over several nights from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28.
Police said the cameras were deployed recently to investigate reports of mountain lions in the area. They didn’t find any, but instead recovered these images, which the department posted on its Facebook page.
“We now have another different concern. We are attempting to identify some of the wildlife and activity in these images,” the police department’s Facebook post read in part.
“We would like to sincerely thank the persons responsible as it made our day when we pulled up what we expected to be hundreds of pictures of coyotes, foxes and raccoons. Thank you to the citizens who noticed the cameras. Your effort and sense of humor is greatly appreciated as it made our day.”
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
