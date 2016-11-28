It’s hard to get banned from an airline for life, but this Trump supporter did it

Getting banned for life from an airline is no easy feat.
But a Donald Trump supporter managed to earn that ban after a video of him circulated last week. In it, he praised Trump for winning the election and disparaged supporters of Hillary Clinton.
And though the staff on the Delta aircraft allowed him to stay on, he’s now been banned from using the airline for the rest of his life, according to an in-staff memo obtained by CNBC.
DELTA CEO internal memo to employees after passenger yelled about "Hillary b--tches"— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 28, 2016
"He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane." pic.twitter.com/ebuT0saDtU
In the video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times since it was posted to Facebook last week, the man is standing up mid-flight and shouting about Trump. It’s unclear what originally provoked him.
“Donald Trump, he’s your president, every goddamn one of you,” he shouted from the aisle of the plane. “If you don’t like it, too bad.”
He also asked if, “We’ve got some Hillary b-tches on here?”
In the memo, Delta CEO Ed Bastian praised the actions of the staff on that flight.
“After questioning the customer, our team members made the best decision they could given the information they had and allowed him to stay on the flight,” Bastian wrote. “However, if our colleagues had witnessed firsthand what was shown in the video, there is no question they would have him removed from the aircraft.”
“He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane.”
Bastian also said all the other customers on that flight would have the cost of their tickets refunded.
Most people on the lifetime ban list have done something outright violent, dangerous or illegal. Delta previously banned a man in May 2011 for trying to impress a woman by impersonating an air marshal, lighting a butane lighter near her leg and claiming he had gas that would put anyone to sleep.
Incidents on other airlines that have resulted in lifetime bans include flashing other customers, starting fights with staff, threatening the pilot and getting drunk and harassing stewards and stewardesses. Rapper Snoop Dogg reportedly earned a lifetime ban from British airways in 2006 after he and his entourage started a brawl in a VIP lounge.
