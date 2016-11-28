Cuban-American millennials anticipate role in evolving Cuba

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs Pause

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

1:15 Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

2:11 Bernie Sanders calls for 'political revolution' during campaign stop in California