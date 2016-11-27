Suspect in fatal shooting killed in shootout with deputies

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects Pause

1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter 'pods' for homeless

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

1:15 Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith