New Orleans Police say shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory Pause

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter 'pods' for homeless

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948