Steven Seagal takes bromance with Vladimir Putin to next level: Russian citizenship

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease? Pause

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

1:50 Free gun locks available from PeaceHealth clinics, Yeager's Sporting Goods in Bellingham

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:15 Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"