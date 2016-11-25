A phone call from her daughter. Then, a fatal blaze.

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins Pause

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:15 Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

2:11 Bernie Sanders calls for 'political revolution' during campaign stop in California

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:10 Huskies celebrate after beating Cougars in Apple Cup