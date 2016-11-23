Living insulin-free: ‘I feel like a whole new person’

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans Pause

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out