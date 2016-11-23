Nikki Haley can expect these 4 fights as Trump's U.N. ambassador

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries Pause

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

11:22 Stormy Thanksgiving in forecast, plus a winter weather outlook for Western Washington