Trump stance on illegal immigration may aid private prisons

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

11:22 Stormy Thanksgiving in forecast, plus a winter weather outlook for Western Washington

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

2:48 Chris Petersen recaps Washington's win over Arizona State