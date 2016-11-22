Child hospitalized as police hunt man suspected of tampering with self-serve food bars

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out