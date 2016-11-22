It wasn't the cat touching her leg – couple wakes up to find a man watching them

A Texas couple had a rude awakening early Sunday when they found a man crouching at the end of their bed watching them sleep.
Montgomery County deputies arrested Lonnie Antonio Jones, 33, on Monday, who was out on bond for indecency with a child.
Around 4:15 a.m. Sunday Jarred Morris told the Montgomery County Police Reporter his girlfriend said she felt something touch her leg, possibly her cat. She looked closer to find someone in the corner of the room, possibly thinking it was Morris’ son. However, a strange man stood up and ran.
“He stood up at the foot of my bed and stormed out of our bedroom and I chased him,” Morris told the Police Reporter. “My first thought was that he was going to my son’s room, and I’d do anything to protect him, so I chased him.”
Morris chased the man down the street, but the intruder got away.
Chief Deputy Matt Rodrigue said following up Monday on leads, officers received a phone call that a suspicious man was seen in the same area peeking into other homes. Deputies responded and took him into custody.
